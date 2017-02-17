Friday 9 January 2026

Amygdala Neurosciences acquires addictions disorder drug candidate

Biotechnology
17 February 2017
Privately-held US firm Amygdala Neurosciences has entered into an agreement with Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) for the acquisition of GS-6637.

The compound is a highly selective aldehyde dehydrogenase-2 (ALDH2) inhibitor with the potential to treat behavior and substance addictions based on a mechanism of action that prevents pathophysiologic dopamine surges and associated craving without changes to basal dopamine. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Completion of this transaction launches Amygdala Neurosciences with a Phase II-ready asset that we believe has the potential to become a treatment for addiction," said Peter Strumph, Amygdala's co-founder and chief executive. "In 2017, we look forward to initiating clinical trials for the treatment of both cocaine and alcohol use disorders," he noted.

