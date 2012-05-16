Amylin said to be attracting several Big Pharma suitors

US biotech firm Amylin Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: AMLN), which earlier this year rebuffed a $22 per share takeover offer from US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb that led to blistering criticism from billionaire investor Carl Icahn (The Pharma Letter April 5), is now attracting acquisition interest from a number of leading pharmaceutical companies, according to Bloomberg, citing sources close to the discussions. Amylin’s shares gained 6.4% to $27.30 by close of trading yesterday.
Mr Icahn threatened legal action against Amylin, which he subsequently dropped, presumably on assurances that the company would look at selling itself, a move that the investor has promoted.
Bloomberg’s sources suggest that Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sanofi have signed confidentiality agreements on the drugmaker’s sale process. Also, Merck & Co, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Roche and B-MS have signed agreements to get access to confidential financial and product information for Amylin, said the people, who declined to be identified as talks are private. First-round bids are due in the next two weeks, said two of the people.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze