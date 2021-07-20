Amylyx closes $135 million financing for late-stage development of ALS drug

US biotech Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has announced the closing of an oversubscribed $135 million Series C financing.

The fundraising, led by Viking Global Investors, is to support the clinical development and potential launch plans for the company’s lead product candidate AMX0035, for the potential treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and further research and development in other neurodegenerative diseases.

ALS is often called Lou Gehrig's disease and motor neurone disease.