Amylyx closes $135 million financing for late-stage development of ALS drug

US biotech Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has announced the closing of an oversubscribed $135 million Series C financing.
The fundraising, led by Viking Global Investors, is to support the clinical development and potential launch plans for the company’s lead product candidate AMX0035, for the potential treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and further research and development in other neurodegenerative diseases.
ALS is often called Lou Gehrig's disease and motor neurone disease.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze