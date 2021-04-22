Anavo Therapeutics launches with 20 million euros seed financing

Anavo Therapeutics, a Netherlands-based company that is aiming to unlock the full therapeutic potential of human phosphatase biology, debuted today with a 20 million euros (~$24 million) seed financing from M Ventures, INKEF, Taiho Ventures, and Bioqube Ventures.

Anavo’s mission is to pioneer systematic drug discovery and development approaches aimed at phosphatases, a rich and largely untapped therapeutic target class.

The funds will be used to advance a proprietary drug discovery portfolio in oncology and establish a versatile and robust platform to address the target space broadly across multiple indications.