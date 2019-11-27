Thursday 12 February 2026

Anglo-Chinese research suggests pancreatic cancer vaccine is possible

Biotechnology
27 November 2019
lab_biotech_research_vaccine_big

Researchers from Queen Mary University of London and Zhengzhou University, China, have developed a personalized vaccine system that could ultimately delay the onset of pancreatic cancer, they believe.

Newly-published research provides strong proof-of-concept for the creation of a vaccine for cancer prevention in individuals at high risk of developing this disease and to slow down tumor growth in patients who are affected by it.

Survival time doubled

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
ASCO 2019: Lynparza nearly doubled progression-free survival in pancreatic cancer
3 June 2019
Biotechnology
Hope for new combination in pancreatic cancer
16 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
Ultibro and Elunate benefit from Chinese reimbursement decisions
28 November 2019
Biotechnology
Pancreatic cancer drug market expected to double by 2025
22 January 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Daiichi files for new Datroway indication in Japan
Biotechnology
Daiichi files for new Datroway indication in Japan
12 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen shares soar on stellar results
12 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Developments at Nxera Pharma
12 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Competition in HIV treatment heating up
12 February 2026
Biotechnology
Chugai exercises option to license Araris tech for development of ADCs
12 February 2026
Biosimilars
Samsung Bioepis reaches settlement on Eylea biosimilar
12 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Merck’s Belén Garijo to become CEO of Sanofi
12 February 2026

Company Spotlight

Upstream Bio
A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing long-acting biologics for severe inflammatory respiratory diseases. Its pipeline is anchored by verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) receptor.


More Features in Biotechnology

Daiichi files for new Datroway indication in Japan
12 February 2026
Chugai exercises option to license Araris tech for development of ADCs
12 February 2026
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline via Ribo deal
12 February 2026
Citius inks EU distribution agreement for CTCL treatment
11 February 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze