Another coronavirus vaccine trial in children to begin

Maryland, USA-based vaccine specialist Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) is to commence Phase III trials of its novel coronavirus vaccine candidate in children aged 12 to 17.

In a sign of the firm’s confidence in the product, the program comes ahead of any regulatory approvals having been secured for NVX-CoV2373, a vaccine which uses a traditional recombinant protein-based approach.

In January, the company released positive Phase III data which showed vaccine efficacy of 89.3% in trials conducted in the UK.