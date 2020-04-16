Another Ebola candidate has potential in COVID-19

The US regulator has granted Priority Review to a submission from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) to offer REGN-EB3 for Ebola.

The investigational triple antibody treatment is supported by data from the PALM clinical trial, conducted in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which was stopped early due to efficacy.

In the study, Regeneron’s option was compared with ZMapp, another cocktail of three antibodies developed by Mapp Biopharmaceutical.