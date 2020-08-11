Another failure for AnaptysBio's etokimab, this time in rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps

US clinical stage biotech AnaptysBio (Nasdaq: ANAB) suffered another disappointment with its anti-interleukin-33 (IL-33) monoclonal antibody etokimab, when it yesterday reported top-line data from a week 8 interim analysis of the company’s ongoing ECLIPSE Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP).
The company’s shares closed down 4.3% at $17.67 on Monday, and were unchanged pre-market today.
Patients dosed with etokimab every four (q4w) or eight weeks (q8w) failed to achieve statistically-significant improvement in their bilateral nasal polyps score (NPS), an endoscopic measure of nasal occlusion, and in their sino-nasal outcome test (SNOT-22), a patient reported quality-of-life assessment, versus placebo at the week 8 timepoint.
