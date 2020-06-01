Sunday 11 January 2026

Another FDA approval for Genentech's Tecentriq

Biotechnology
1 June 2020
Adding to the plethora of indications for the already blockbuster immuno-oncology drug, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in combination with Avastin (bevacizumab) for the treatment of people with unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have not received prior systemic therapy, said Genentech, the US subsidiary of Swiss pharm giant Roche (ROG: SIX).

The review of this application was conducted under the FDA’s Project Orbis initiative, which provides a framework for concurrent submission and review of oncology medicines among international partners, the company noted.

Tecentriq generated 644 million Swiss francs ($662 million) sales in the first quarter of 2020. While Tecentriq has been slower to build revenues than from Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) leading immuno-oncology drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab), it is now set to produce revenues in excess of $2 billon this year, and further supplemental Biologics License Applications are awaiting regulatory approval.

