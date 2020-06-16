Another former Amgen exec joins Moderna

US RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines specialist Moderna Therapeutics (Nasdaq: MRNA) today announced that Ray Jordan has joined the firm as chief corporate affairs officer, effective Monday, June 15, 2020.
He will serve on Moderna’s executive committee and report to chief executive Stéphane Bancel.
Mr Jordan served as senior vice president, corporate affairs at Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) from 2012 through 2019. At Amgen, he was responsible for all internal and external communications, issues management and philanthropy. During his seven-year tenure, he led strategic communications for an unprecedented six product launches.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze