Much larger Phase III trial planned for Moderna vaccine

mRNA therapeutics and vaccines specialist Moderna Therapeutics (Nasdaq: MRNA) has secured an additional $472 million from the US authorities for late-stage development of mRNA-1273.
The money from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) builds on an earlier, similarly-sized commitment, for development of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
While a smaller trial was originally planned, Moderna changed course after consulting with the US regulator over the past several months.
