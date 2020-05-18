Another licensing deal for Hoth Therapeutics

New York-based biotech firm Hoth Therapeutics (Nasdaq: HOTH) has obtained exclusive worldwide licensing rights to the BioLexa Platform, an antimicrobial therapy focused on treating atopic dermatitis.

The agreement builds on a previously-agreed sublicense agreement for the compound, reached with Chelexa Biosciences.

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is the most common type of eczema, affecting more than 18 million American adults. The disease can be severe and long-lasting.