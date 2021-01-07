Another mRNA vaccine steps closer to the finishing line

Messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) specialist CureVac (Nasdaq: CVAC) has reached a deal with fellow German firm Bayer (BAYN: DE) to advance its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV.

Bayer will help develop and supply the therapy, contributing its expertise and established infrastructure in areas such as clinical operations, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, and more.

In mid-December, CureVac kicked off the Phase IIb/III HERALD study of the vaccine candidate, which is expected to include more than 35,000 participants at sites in Europe and Latin America.