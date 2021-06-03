Sunday 11 January 2026

Another step forward for Skyrizi in Crohn's disease

Biotechnology
3 June 2021
abbvie_us_large

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has announced positive top-line results from the Phase III maintenance study, FORTIFY, showing that Skyrizi (risankizumab) achieved the co-primary endpoints of endoscopic response and clinical remission at one year in adults with moderate to severe Crohn's disease.

A significantly greater proportion of patients treated with risankizumab 360mg subcutaneous achieved endoscopic response and clinical remission at one year versus those who were withdrawn from risankizumab.

"Many patients do not find sufficient disease control with current treatments"Michael Severino, vice chairman and president, AbbVie, said: “In our global clinical trial program to-date, risankizumab has shown clinically-meaningful rates of endoscopic response and clinical remission among patients living with moderate to severe Crohn's disease.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
AbbVie's shares rise as 1st-qtr financials beat expectations
30 April 2021
Biotechnology
AbbVie and Boehringer's Skyrizi shows impressive psoriatic arthritis results
6 January 2021
Biotechnology
UK reimbursement win for Tremfya in psoriatic arthritis
28 May 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze