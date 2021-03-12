Another string to the bow in global pandemic fight

Positive Phase III data from East Coast, USA-based vaccine specialist Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) could soon pave the way for another approved option against the novel coronavirus.

Final efficacy numbers from a large UK-based study show the candidate was 96.4% effective against mild, moderate and severe disease caused by the original COVID-19 strain.

Less encouragingly, a different set of results from a Phase IIb trial in South Africa show efficacy of 55.4% - the majority of strains in this region are of the B1.351 type.