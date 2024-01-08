Another UCB gMG drug wins EC approval

Belgium’s UCB (Euronext: UCB) has won European Commission (EC) approval for Rystiggo (rozanolixizumab) as an add-on to standard therapy for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adults who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) or anti-muscle-specific tyrosine kinase (MuSK) antibody positive.

Rozanolixizumab 140mg/ml solution for injection is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that binds to the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) resulting in the reduction of circulating IgG.