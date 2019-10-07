Monday 8 June 2026

Anti-MPS1 drug could 'reinvigorate response to chemo'

Biotechnology
7 October 2019
institute-of-cancer-research-big

A drug being investigated in a charity-led program could overcome resistance found in aggressive breast cancers, a study has suggested.

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