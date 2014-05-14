Evolocumab combined with statin results in further reduction of cholesterol levels

Among patients with high cholesterol receiving moderate- or high-intensity statin therapy, the addition of the human monoclonal antibody evolocumab resulted in additional lowering of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels, according to a study in the May 14 issue of JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association).
Many patients receiving moderate- or high-intensity statin therapy are unable to achieve recommended LDL-C goals, and consideration of non-statin therapy for additional LDL-C lowering has been recommended. In Phase II studies, evolocumab use was associated with reduced LDL-C levels in patients receiving statin therapy, according to background information in the article.
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