Antibody production market set to grow to $2.572 billion by 2019

The antibody production market is expected to reach $2.572 billion by 2019 from $1.425 billion in 2014, and is poised to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period.
This is the finding of a new market research report, titled Antibody Production Market Analysis & Global Forecast to 2019, published by MarketsandMarkets.
Over the years, the demand for production of antibodies is likely to increase owing to the rising demand for monoclonal antibodies globally and rising R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Moreover, emerging markets of India and China, rising demand for protein therapeutics and increasing risk of pandemics and infectious diseases are likely to increase the demand for equipment and consumables used in antibody production. However, high cost of primary antibodies is likely to restrain the growth of this market.
