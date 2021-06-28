Antibody treatment for RSV in infants show promise

Nirsevimab, a promising biologic for the passive inoculation of preterm infants against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), has scored positive results in the Phase II/III MEDLEY trial.

Under development by AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), the therapy is designed to be administered to preterm infants or those with chronic lung disease or congenital heart disease entering their first RSV season.

In the study, nirsevimab showed a similar safety and tolerability profile to Synagis (palivizumab), an injectable option for infants marketed by Swedish Orphan Biocitrum (STO: SOBI).