Antisense Pharma revises development path for trabedersen

German biopharmaceutical company Antisense Pharma has announced its revised corporate and development strategy, which include revision of its development program for its cancer drug candidate trabedersen, receiving full support from its main investors.
The updated corporate strategy focuses on streamlining the organization to meet its current business objectives and strengthen key senior management positions in light of the new direction for trabedersen’s clinical development program and the advancement of Antisense Pharma’s “Next Generation” TGF-beta inhibitor oligonucleotide program.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze