Antisense Pharma revises development path for trabedersen

German biopharmaceutical company Antisense Pharma has announced its revised corporate and development strategy, which include revision of its development program for its cancer drug candidate trabedersen, receiving full support from its main investors.

The updated corporate strategy focuses on streamlining the organization to meet its current business objectives and strengthen key senior management positions in light of the new direction for trabedersen’s clinical development program and the advancement of Antisense Pharma’s “Next Generation” TGF-beta inhibitor oligonucleotide program.