AnTolRx gets funding from Pfizer, Orion and JDRF

US biotech firm AnTolRx has signed a Series A funding agreement with pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Orion Equity Partners and JDRF, the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research.
The parties will provide $4 million over two years to fund research and development of AnTolRx' antigen-specific Targeted Nanoparticle Tolerance Therapeutics (TNTT) to treat immune disorders including T1D. The company's technology is based on the work of Dr Francisco Quintana, Associate Scientist at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Associate Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School.
"AnTolRx' nanoparticles aim to co-deliver targeted antigens and a tolerogenic factor to suppress pathogenic antigen-specific immune responses and thereby restore more normal immunoregulation in a variety of autoimmune disorders," said Mark Carthy, AnTolRx' chief executive, adding: "We are grateful for the funding and support we have received from Pfizer, JDRF and Orion, as we continue to focus on developing disease-modifying therapies for patients with immune disorders, including type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis and inflammatory bowel disease."
