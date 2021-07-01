AOP Orphan presents latest positive analysis on Besremi

Austria-based rare diseases specialist AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals announced its latest analysis on Besremi (ropeginterferon alfa-2b) in patients with Polycythemia Vera (PV), a rare blood cancer, from its CONTINUATION-PV study presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 meeting by Professor Jean-Jacques Kiladjian from the Saint-Louis Hospital & Université de Paris in France.

Patients receiving ropeginterferon alfa-2b experienced clear advantages compared to the control treatment (mostly hydroxyurea) in this long-term analysis in the randomized-controlled setting.