AOP Orphan presents latest positive analysis on Besremi

1 July 2021
Austria-based rare diseases specialist AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals announced its latest analysis on Besremi (ropeginterferon alfa-2b) in patients with Polycythemia Vera (PV), a rare blood cancer, from its CONTINUATION-PV study presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 meeting by Professor Jean-Jacques Kiladjian from the Saint-Louis Hospital & Université de Paris in France.

Patients receiving ropeginterferon alfa-2b experienced clear advantages compared to the control treatment (mostly hydroxyurea) in this long-term analysis in the randomized-controlled setting.

  • The majority of patients treated with ropeginterferon alfa-2b achieved deep molecular responses (mutant JAK2 allele burden below 10%): allele burden decreased from median 37.3% at baseline to 7.3%, while it increased from 38.1% to 42.6% in the control group (p<0.0001).
  • Achieving deep molecular response correlated statistically significant with lower age and lower allele burden at the start of treatment.
  • Patients achieving deep molecular responses had the benefit of statistically significant more and longer clinical responses (Complete Hematological Response).
  • Besremi is the first interferon having gained marketing authorization in any of the myeloproliferative beoplasms.

