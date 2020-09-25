APEIRON encouraged by APN01's early data in COVID-19

Privately-held Austrian biotech APEIRON Biologics has announced that first, encouraging data with its clinical drug candidate APN01 (rhsACE2) to treat severe COVID-19 has been published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.
The case report describes the first treatment of a person suffering from severe COVID-19 with APN01 in named patient use. The data published show the expected observations of an adaptive immune response, a rapid loss of virus load and reduction in inflammatory mediators, and the development of high titers of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 leading to a significant clinical improvement of the patient treated.
