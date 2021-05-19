APEIRON's APN01 selected for large-scale US trial in COVID-19

Privately-held Austrian biotech APEIRON Biologics today announced the next development steps for APN01 (alunacedase alfa) for the treatment of COVID-19.

Based on the recently-announced clinical results from APEIRON’s Phase II trial with APN01 in COVID-19, the candidate will be developed in further international clinical trials with different COVID-19 patient populations and drug delivery routes.

APEIRON was invited to participate in the US ACTIV-4d RAAS trial, part of Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV), initiated and funded by the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the United States’ National Institutes of Health (NIH).