Sunday 11 January 2026

APEIRON shareholders approve demerger of invIOs

Biotechnology
26 April 2022
aperion_biologics_large-1-

Privately-held Austrian biotech APEIRON Biologics today announced that the annual general meeting held yesterday has approved the new structure of the group through the demerger of its pre-clinical and clinical development activities and the creation of a new fully separate holding company, invIOs Holding AG.

The approved demerger of APEIRON Biologics’ 100% shareholding in invIOs GmbH (invIOs) leads to the foundation of invIOs Holding AG, which bundles the operations of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, invIOs GmbH and APEIRON Respiratory Therapies GmbH (AResT). Shareholders in APEIRON Biologics AG will be granted shares in invIOs Holding AG pro rata to their current shareholdings in APEIRON Biologics AG.

invIOs will continue to focus on developing novel immuno-oncology treatments for difficult-to-treat cancers with its cell therapy platform EPiC (Enhancement Platform for immune Cells) and clinical-stage lead asset, APN401. AResT will drive the development of APN01, currently being developed for the treatment of COVID-19 and other respiratory and pulmonary indications.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Apeiron Biologics moves forward with APN01 for treatment of COVID-19
2 April 2020
Biotechnology
APEIRON encouraged by APN01's early data in COVID-19
25 September 2020
Biotechnology
APN01 shows clinical benefits for severely ill COVID-19 patients
12 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
Spin-outs and demergers - generating shareholder value?
19 September 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze