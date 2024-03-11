Apellis names Philip Ferrone as chief medical retina advisor

US retinal disease specialist Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that Dr Philip Ferrone will join the company as chief medical retina advisor, effective March 18.

“Phil is globally renowned for his leadership in retina, including as a past president of the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS), so we are delighted to welcome him to the Apellis team,” said Dr Caroline Baumal, chief medical officer, Apellis, adding: “Phil has extensive expertise in retina research and patient care, which will be invaluable as we continue to bring Syfovre [pegcetacoplan injection] to patients with GA and advance our retina pipeline.”