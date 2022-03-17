Monday 12 January 2026

Apellis shares jump as data strengthens pegcetacoplan filing

Biotechnology
17 March 2022
apellis_big

US biopharma Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: APLS) closed 13% higher at the end of Wednesday’s trading after announcing longer-term data from the Phase III DERBY and OAKS studies.

The data showed that intravitreal pegcetacoplan, an investigational, targeted C3 therapy, continued to reduce geographic atrophy (GA) lesion growth and demonstrate a favorable safety profile at month 18 for the treatment of GA secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

"These results reinforce the potential of pegcetacoplan to become the first-ever treatment for patients with this debilitating disease"These data will be included in the New Drug Application (NDA) that Apellis plans to submit to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the second quarter of 2022.

