Sunday 11 January 2026

Apertura Gene Therapy launches with $67 million Series A financing

Biotechnology
26 April 2022
patent_innovation_money

US biotech Apertura Gene Therapy today announced that it has launched with a Series A financing of up to $67 million from Deerfield Management Company to develop genetic medicines using platform technologies that address key limitations of genetic medicine delivery and expression.

Deerfield Management has also committed additional operational support to further strengthen the company’s ability to advance gene therapy discoveries.

Apertura is founded on a pair of platform technologies developed in the labs of Ben Deverman, senior director of Vector Engineering and Institute Scientist at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and Michael Greenberg, the Nathan Marsh Pusey Professor of Neurobiology and chairman of the Department of Neurobiology at Harvard Medical School (HMS). The company’s platform leverages machine learning and high-throughput assays to engineer novel capsids, gene regulatory elements, such as promoters and enhancers, and payloads to simultaneously enhance multiple functions of gene therapies for greater translational potential.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
UCB accelerates ambitions in gene therapy with two deals
12 November 2020
Biotechnology
Ensoma launches with $70 million funding plus Takeda partnership
11 February 2021
Biotechnology
UK tops Europe's oncology start-up and VC ecosystem, says GlobalData
26 April 2022
Biotechnology
MOMA Therapeutics completes $150 million Series B financing
10 May 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze