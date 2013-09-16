Approved cancer drug potentially could help treat diabetes, Stanford researchers find

A pair of studies by researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine has identified a molecular pathway - a series of interaction among proteins - involved in the development of diabetes. Furthermore, they have found that a drug already approved for use in humans can regulate the pathway. The findings were published on-line September 15 in two articles in Nature Medicine and reported by EurekAlert.

The studies, done in mice, identify a previously unexpected link between a low-oxygen condition called hypoxia and the ability of cells in the liver to respond to insulin. The drug, aflibercept, developed by USA-based Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN)), is used to treat metastatic colorectal cancer and a form of macular degeneration. It marketed by Bayer as Eylea for ophthalmic indications and Sanofi as Zaltrap for cancer. Aflibercept is a member of a family of proteins that inhibit the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, pathway. It works by blocking the growth of the blood vessels into tumors and starving them of oxygen.