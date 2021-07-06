Arbutus links with Vaccitech to evaluate RNAi therapeutic, AB-729

USA-based Arbutus Biopharma (Nasdaq: ABUS) and the UK’s Vaccitech (Nasdaq: VACC) have entered into a clinical trial collaboration agreement to evaluate an innovative therapeutic combination for the treatment of subjects with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection (CHB) who are already receiving standard-of-care nucleos(t)ide reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NrtI) therapy.
The multicenter, Phase IIa clinical trial will evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity, and antiviral activity of Arbutus’ proprietary GalNAc delivered RNAi therapeutic, AB-729, followed by Vaccitech’s proprietary immunotherapeutic, VTP-300, in NrtI-suppressed subjects with CHB. The Phase IIa clinical trial is expected to initiate in the second half of this year and will be managed by Arbutus, subject to oversight by a joint development committee comprised of representatives from Arbutus and Vaccitech.
