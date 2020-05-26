Tuesday 16 June 2026

ArcherDx announces AstraZeneca I-O link-up

Biotechnology
26 May 2020
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Genomic analysis company ArcherDx has announced a strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) to develop assays to support multiple planned Phase III trials for the pharma major’s targeted immuno-oncology therapeutics.

The Colorado-based firm will perform whole exome sequencing of resected non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patient samples and generate patient-specific circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) assays.

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