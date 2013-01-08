arGEN-X expands antibody deal with Shire; initiates ARGX-110 trial in cancer

Netherlands and Belgium-based preclinical stage biotech firm arGEN-X, specialized in the discovery and development of highly differentiated human monoclonal antibody products, is broadening its therapeutic antibody collaboration with Ireland-headquartered Shire (LSE: SHP).

Initiated early last year (The Pharma Letter March 1, 2012), the existing alliance is focused on arGEN-X using its SIMPLE Antibody discovery platform to create novel human antibody therapeutics addressing diverse rare and unmet diseases being pursued by Shire.