arGEN-X partners on ARGX-110 for Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia

Dutch/Belgian preclinical stage biotech company arGEN-X, has entered into a partnership with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), the world's largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer, which is headquartered in the USA.

Under the collaboration, both parties will contribute to the funding of a Phase II clinical study of the company’s lead candidate, ARGX-110, in patients with refractory Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia (WM), a rare type of B-cell lymphoma. ARGX-110 is a novel anti-CD70 antibody created by arGEN-X which is currently being evaluated across a range of hematological and solid cancers in a Phase Ib study in Europe.

“We are extremely pleased to collaborate with LLS to evaluate the potential of ARGX-110 in patients with WM. In preclinical studies the compound showed broad therapeutic potential against CD70-positive lymphomas, and we hope to demonstrate a similar therapeutic benefit in the clinic with this initial Phase II study,” said Alain Thibault, arGEN-X’ chief medical officer. “This collaboration is an important milestone for the development of ARGX-110 as it allows us to work with premier oncology centers in the USA. We look forward to advancing this program with LLS in a patient population that is still in need of new treatment options,” he added.