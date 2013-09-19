arGEN-X R&D milestone triggers payment from Shire

Belgium-based preclinical stage biotech firm arGEN-X has announced a key milestone in its SIMPLE Antibody research and product development collaboration with the Human Genetic Therapies division of Shire Pharmaceuticals.
Hans de Haard, chief scientific officer of arGEN-X, said: “We are pleased with the excellent progress that has resulted from an outstanding joint effort between our teams. This collaboration milestone is testament to the superiority of our proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform and reinforces our brand in the complex targets space.”
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