Ario Pharma strengthens scientific advisory board with two key appointments

UK-based biopharmaceutical company Ario Pharma, focused on developing innovative new approaches to treat respiratory disease, has announced the appointment of Professor Peter Barnes and Professor Wisia Wedzicha to its Scientific Advisory Board with immediate effect.

Peter Barnes is Margaret Turner-Warwick Professor of Medicine at the National Heart and Lung Institute, Head of Respiratory Medicine at Imperial College and Honorary Consultant Physician at Royal Brompton Hospital, London. He qualified at Cambridge and Oxford Universities and was appointed to his present post in 1987.