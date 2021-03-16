ARM highlights record rector growth and resilience in 2020

The regenerative medicine and advanced therapies sector raised a record $19.9 billion in funding in 2020, fueling the broader biotech sector and driving a rapidly advancing pipeline of potentially transformative therapies, according to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine’s (ARM) 2020 Annual Report released today.
Two new therapies received approval in 2020: Orchard Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: ORTX), gene therapy Libmeldy (autologous CD34+ cells encoding the ARSA gene), by the European Medicines Agency, and Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) subsidiary Kite’s Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel) antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy, by the Food and Drug Administration.
By the end of 2020, there were 152 ongoing Phase III trials worldwide in cell, gene, and tissue-based therapies. Regulatory decisions are expected on a record eight new Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) – and on a total of 10 products across at least four geographies - in 2021, including Breyanzi, a Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) CAR-T therapy for relapsed or refractory large (lisocabtagene maraleucel) B-cell lymphoma that already received FDA approval in February.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze