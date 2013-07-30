Array BioPharma signs up to $387 million deal

In a second licensing deal this week US biotech major Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) has entered into a strategic collaboration with Array BioPharma (Nasdaq: ARRY) for an Array-invented preclinical development program targeting a novel inflammation pathway.

Under the terms of the agreement Array will receive an up-front payment of $11 million and Celgene will have an exclusive option to license multiple clinical development candidates. Array is entitled to receive potential milestone payments of up to $376 million based on achieving certain development, regulatory and sales objectives. Array is also entitled to receive royalties on net sales of all drugs and will retain all rights to the program if Celgene does not exercise its option.