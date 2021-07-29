Arrowhead gains Breakthrough designation for lead candidate

US biotech Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ARWR) today announced that it was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) by the US Food and Drug Administration for ARO-AAT, also known as TAK-999, the company’s second-generation investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic.
The compound is being co-developed with Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) as a treatment for the rare genetic liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). Investigational therapy ARO-AAT was also previously granted Orphan Drug designation and Fast Track designation from the FDA, and Orphan designation from the European Commission.
