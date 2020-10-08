Arrowhead nabs a billion-dollar + deal for ARO-AAT

US biotech Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ARWR) scored a hit today, announcing a collaboration and licensing agreement with Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502).
The companies will develop ARO-AAT, a Phase II investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapy aiming to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin-associated liver disease (AATLD). ARO-AAT is a potential first-in-class therapy designed to reduce the production of mutant alpha-1 antitrypsin protein, the cause of AATLD progression.
Under the terms of the deal, Takeda and Arrowhead will co-develop ARO-AAT which, if approved, will be co-commercialized in the USA under a 50/50 profit-sharing structure. Outside the USA, Takeda will lead the global commercialization strategy and receive an exclusive license to commercialize ARO-AAT with Arrowhead eligible to receive tiered royalties of 20%-25% on net sales.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze