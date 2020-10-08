Sunday 11 January 2026

Arrowhead nabs a billion-dollar + deal for ARO-AAT

Biotechnology
8 October 2020
US biotech Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ARWR) scored a hit today, announcing a collaboration and licensing agreement with Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502).

The companies will develop ARO-AAT, a Phase II investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapy aiming to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin-associated liver disease (AATLD). ARO-AAT is a potential first-in-class therapy designed to reduce the production of mutant alpha-1 antitrypsin protein, the cause of AATLD progression.

Under the terms of the deal, Takeda and Arrowhead will co-develop ARO-AAT which, if approved, will be co-commercialized in the USA under a 50/50 profit-sharing structure. Outside the USA, Takeda will lead the global commercialization strategy and receive an exclusive license to commercialize ARO-AAT with Arrowhead eligible to receive tiered royalties of 20%-25% on net sales.

