ArsenalBio enters multi-program collaboration with BMS

Privately-held cell therapy developer ArsenalBio has entered into a multi-year discovery collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to advance next-generation T-cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumors.
ArsenalBio, which emerged form stealth in October 2019 with an $85 million funding packing, will be responsible for discovering and building preclinical candidates against multiple targets, and BMS will have the option to obtain an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize pre-clinical candidates. Following exercise of the option, BMS would be solely responsible for developing and commercializing the licensed candidates.
Through the multi-year collaboration, ArsenalBio will deploy its full stack of synthetic biology compositions to build programmable cell therapy product candidates, composed of its PrimeR logic gates, CARchitecture derived gene expression controls, and CellFoundry mediated nonviral manufacturing. Combined, these integrated circuit-modified T-cells offer the promise of improved outcomes for patients.
