ASCO 2021: Novartis readies varied portfolio

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) will present new data from its portfolio of approved and investigational targeted, radioligand, cell and gene and immunotherapies at the upcoming 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.

Susanne Schaffert, president, Novartis Oncology, said: “Our bold ambition is to extend and improve the lives of those living with cancer and serious blood disorders, and ultimately find cures.

“These exciting data from across our four therapeutic platforms illustrate how we are uniquely positioned to deliver transformative innovations that may bring renewed hope for patients.”