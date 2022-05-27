Sunday 11 January 2026

ASCO: Amgen to present Vectibix and Lumakras data

Biotechnology
27 May 2022
amgen_large

US biotech major Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) has promised new data from across its oncology innovative medicines and biosimilars portfolio and pipeline at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting next week.

Oral presentations will showcase Amgen's medicines for both lung and colorectal cancers.

"Amgen is expanding the impact of our first-in-class therapies in some of the most challenging-to-treat cancers"A plenary session will highlight the results from the PARADIGM Phase III comparison conducted by Amgen’s Japanese market partner Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) comparing the efficacy of Vectibix (panitumumab) versus Avastin (bevacizumab), both used in combination with chemotherapy, in patients with previously untreated RAS wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Amgen reports flat 2nd-qtr sales growth, but strong earnings
5 August 2022
Biotechnology
Cut-price cancer candidates show positive results at ASCO 22
27 May 2022
Biotechnology
ASCO 22: Promising early data for next-gen CAR T-cell therapy
27 May 2022
Pharmaceutical
David Meek steps back from Mirati as Krazati struggles to compete
10 August 2023


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze