Sunday 11 January 2026

ASCO: Coherus and Junshi's toripalimab meets goal in NPC

Biotechnology
4 June 2021

China’s Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877) and US biosimilars company Coherus BioSciences (Nasdaq: CHRS) have released positive results from the pivotal study JUPITER-02, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III clinical trial evaluating toripalimab plus chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC).

The results with toripalimab, which has been billed as a potential challenger to established immuno-oncology options, notably Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab), are due to be presented at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 meeting on June 6.

In February this year, Coherus entered into a collaboration with the Chinese firm for rights to its anti-PD-1 antibody in the USA and Canada, which could be worth as much as $1.1billion to the latter.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Chinese immune checkpoint inhibitors can shake the US markets
11 February 2021
Biotechnology
Coherus forks out $1.1 billion for toripalimab rights in USA and Canada
2 February 2021
Biotechnology
FDA approval of Coherus' Loqtorzi for NPC
30 October 2023
Biotechnology
Phase III success for Junshi's toripalimab
22 February 2023




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze