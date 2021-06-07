ASCO data give Gilead CAR-T franchise a boost

At the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) subsidiary Kite has presented encouraging data from a primary analysis of the Phase I/II ZUMA-3 trial.

Kite is evaluating the CAR-T cell therapy Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel) in adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

The therapy uses technology that enables selection of T cells and lymphocyte enrichment.