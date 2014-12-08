ASH 2014: Amgen and Onyx report primary endpoint met in Kyprolis combination trial

USA-based biotech major Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) and its subsidiary Onyx Pharmaceuticals announced the results of the Phase III ASPIRE trial, evaluating Kyprolis (carfilzomib) for injection plus Revlimid (lenalidomide) and dexamethasone compared with Revlimid and dexamethasone in relapsed multiple myeloma, at the 56th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH).
The ASPIRE study met its primary endpoint and demonstrated that Kyprolis, Revlimid and dexamethasone significantly extended progression-free survival by 26.3 months, compared to 17.6 months in the Revlimid and dexamethasone arm.
Principal investigator Keith Stewart said: "The combination of carfilzomib, lenalidomide and low-dose dexamethasone generates deep and durable responses, provides a clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival and promises to be an important advancement in the treatment of myeloma."
