Monday 27 July 2026

ASH 2019: J&J steals a march on anti-BCMA rivals

Biotechnology
9 December 2019
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At this year’s annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has impressed with the first clinical data from its anti-BCMA CAR-T program, as rival candidates jostle for the lead in this area of innovation.

J&J presented data from the Phase Ib/II CARTITUDE-1 study of JNJ-4528 in people with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

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