ASH 2020: New Phase III data presented on Venclexta/Venclyxto

New data from the pivotal Phase III MURANO and CLL14 studies support the efficacy of fixed-duration, chemotherapy-free Venclexta/Venclyxto (venetoclax)-based combinations in certain people with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and provide more evidence on the potential value of minimal residual disease (MRD).
The data were presented at the all-virtual 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition on Saturday by Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) and US major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV).
“These results reinforce the long-term value of fixed-duration, chemotherapy-free Venclexta/Venclyxto-based combinations in CLL, potentially offering patients a significant period of time without treatment following initial therapy,” said Dr Levi Garraway, Roche’s chief medical officer and head of global product development, who noted: “These data also reflect our ongoing commitment to accelerating clinical advancements for patients by exploring the novel endpoint minimal residual disease as a potential predictor of patient outcomes.”
