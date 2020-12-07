Sunday 11 January 2026

ASH 2020: TG presents data on monotherapy and combination

7 December 2020
US biopharma TG Therapeutics (Nasdaq: TGTX) has announced two data sets at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

Data from the UNITY-CLL Phase III trial evaluating the investigational combination of umbralisib and ublituximab (U2) in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) showed significantly improved progression-free survival (PFS) over obinutuzumab plus chlorambucil as well as overall response rate in patients with CLL, with consistent PFS improvement across treatment naïve CLL and relapsed/refractory CLL.

Results were also presented from the UNITY-NHL Phase IIb trial evaluating single agent umbralisib in patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and follicular lymphoma (FL).

