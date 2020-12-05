ASH 2020: REACH3 trial shows Jakafi significantly improves outcomes in chronic GVH

US biotech Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) today announced detailed results from the pivotal Phase III REACH3 study that demonstrate Jakafi (ruxolitinib) significantly improved outcomes across a range of efficacy measures in patients with steroid-refractory or steroid-dependent chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) compared to best available therapy (BAT).

The results of REACH3, the first successful, randomized Phase III trial in chronic GVHD, were highlighted in a press briefing today and will be presented during the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition (ASH 2020).

“The results from this large, randomized study further emphasize the role Jakafi can play as a meaningful option for patients with chronic GVHD, for whom new treatments are urgently needed,” said Dr Peter Langmuir, group vice president, oncology targeted therapies, at Incyte, adding: “These data are important for patients living with GVHD and their physicians as they represent the continued success of Jakafi in the chronic form of the disease, a historically difficult-to-treat condition.”